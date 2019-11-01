Menu

Crime

SIU drops investigation into Kingston police officer accused of physical abuse

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 10:15 am
The SIU has closed its investigation into a Kingston police officer accused of physically assaulting a woman.
The SIU has closed its investigation into a Kingston police officer accused of physically assaulting a woman. Global News

The Special Investigations Unit has dropped an investigation into a Kingston police officer who was accused of physically abusing a woman.

According to a news release sent out on Nov. 1, the SIU learned during another investigation that a woman had accused an unnamed Kingston police officer of physically assaulting her.

READ MORE: Trial date set for Kingston police officer charged with sexual assault

The SIU says investigators tried to contact the woman multiple times, but she never answered.

“In the absence of a statement from the woman, there is currently an insufficient foundation from which to continue with an SIU investigation; indeed, the SIU cannot be sure whether the woman’s reported injuries amount to ‘serious injuries’ for purposes of the SIU’s mandate,” SIU interim director Joseph Martino said in the news release.

The SIU said it had not previously released information about this investigation and that it will no longer be looking into the alleged incident.

SIU investigating death of woman who collapsed at the Gananoque Police Station
SIU investigating death of woman who collapsed at the Gananoque Police Station
