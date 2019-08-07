Trial date set for Kingston police officer charged with sexual assault

A trial date has been set for a Kingston police officer facing sexual assault charges.

Late last year, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) charged Const. Peter Shaun Trafford with one count of sexual assault.

The charge stemmed from a 2017 complaint in which a woman came forward to Kingston police, and law enforcement then reported the complaint to the SIU.

When the SIU laid the charge in December 2018, it said the woman’s complaint was sexual in nature but refused to release any more information about the reported incident.

Global News has learned that Trafford’s trial has been set for March 23, 2020.

Trafford has opted for a trial by judge, which means the matter will take place at the Ontario Court of Justice.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.