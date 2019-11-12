The Black Crowes announce reunion tour, first in 6 years: 1 Canadian date

After nearly half a decade of being apart, American blues rockers The Black Crowes are making their highly-anticipated return.
Not only will the Twice As Hard band officially reunite, but they will take their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker (1990), across North American to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020.
The 46-date trek was announced on Monday morning through SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, where host Howard Stern welcomed surprise guests, Rich and Chris Robinson.
As well as their comeback and rekindled relationship, the brothers and co-founding members announced that with the return of The Black Crowes, they will be performing Shake Your Money Maker front to back.
In Jan. 2015, guitarist Rich Robinson announced the group’s disbandment, following a disagreement with Chris about who owns the band.
During their broadcast on The Howard Stern Show, the brothers played three fan-favourite hits: Jealous Again, She Talks to Angels, and Hard to Handle.
In wake of the highly anticipated-tour announcement, The Black Crowes performed later that night, their first official concert together since Feb. 2014.
The newest iteration of the band busted out an 11-song set at the iconic Bowery Ballroom venue in New York City, playing to an intimate gathering of fewer than 600 people.
The lineup consists of guitarist Isiah Mitchell (Earthless), bass playerTim LeFebvre (David Bowie’s Blackstar), keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Raj Ojha (Once and Future Band), according to Rolling Stone.
The upcoming reunion tour kicks off on June 17 in Austin, Tex., and runs through to Sept. 19, where the tour will conclude at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Along the way, The Black Crowes will play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 28 — marking the only Canadian date so far on this leg of the tour.
Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased through the official Black Crowes website.
The Black Crowes’ 2020 reunion tour dates:
** Toronto date has been bolded **
June 17 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 19 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 20 — Houston, Tex. @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 23 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
June 24 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 30 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky
July 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 4 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 14 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 15 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 18 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 21 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 24 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
July 25 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 20 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 — Bonner Springs, Kans. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 30 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 8 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Sept. 9 — Mountain View, Calif, @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 12 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 18 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
