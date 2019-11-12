The Black Crowes announce reunion tour, first in 6 years: 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly half a decade of being apart, American blues rockers The Black Crowes are making their highly-anticipated return.

Not only will the Twice As Hard band officially reunite, but they will take their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker (1990), across North American to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020.

The 46-date trek was announced on Monday morning through SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, where host Howard Stern welcomed surprise guests, Rich and Chris Robinson.

As well as their comeback and rekindled relationship, the brothers and co-founding members announced that with the return of The Black Crowes, they will be performing Shake Your Money Maker front to back.

Rockers Chris and Rich Robinson announced their official reunion as @theblackcrowes ahead of a 2020 tour live on the @HowardStern Show Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/czwFZzSXf5 — Stern Show (@sternshow) November 11, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In Jan. 2015, guitarist Rich Robinson announced the group’s disbandment, following a disagreement with Chris about who owns the band.

READ MORE: Madonna sued by fan for changing start time of an concert: report

During their broadcast on The Howard Stern Show, the brothers played three fan-favourite hits: Jealous Again, She Talks to Angels, and Hard to Handle.

In wake of the highly anticipated-tour announcement, The Black Crowes performed later that night, their first official concert together since Feb. 2014.

The newest iteration of the band busted out an 11-song set at the iconic Bowery Ballroom venue in New York City, playing to an intimate gathering of fewer than 600 people.

The lineup consists of guitarist Isiah Mitchell (Earthless), bass playerTim LeFebvre (David Bowie’s Blackstar), keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Raj Ojha (Once and Future Band), according to Rolling Stone.

Story continues below advertisement

The upcoming reunion tour kicks off on June 17 in Austin, Tex., and runs through to Sept. 19, where the tour will conclude at The Forum in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek chokes up after ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant shares supportive message

Along the way, The Black Crowes will play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 28 — marking the only Canadian date so far on this leg of the tour.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased through the official Black Crowes website.

The Black Crowes’ 2020 reunion tour dates:

** Toronto date has been bolded **

June 17 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 20 — Houston, Tex. @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 23 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

June 24 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 30 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky

July 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 4 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 15 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 24 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 25 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 20 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 — Bonner Springs, Kans. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 30 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 8 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 9 — Mountain View, Calif, @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 12 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 18 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Story continues below advertisement

0:30 Alice Cooper announces ‘Ol Black Eyes is Back tour, with 7 Canadian dates. Alice Cooper announces ‘Ol Black Eyes is Back tour, with 7 Canadian dates.