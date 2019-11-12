Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

190 crashes reported in Waterloo region Monday: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 12:24 pm
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener.
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News / File

Monday’s taste of winter brought more than just a record snowfall to Waterloo region.

So far 190 crashes have been reported within the region that occurred from midnight Sunday through midnight Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

READ MORE: Kitchener home suffers extensive damage after being hit by truck: police

That’s almost four times what occurred the week earlier, when police say there were 47 crashes on Nov. 4.

A year ago, police say there were 119 crashes reported during the first snowfall on Nov. 15, 2018.

Monday’s 13 cm snowfall is a new record for Kitchener, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn.

READ MORE: Kitchener swans Otis and Ophelia head to Stratford for winter

He said on Twitter that the previous record of 7.6 cm was set in 1933.

Story continues below advertisement

Kuhn said it also matched the largest total snowfall the city experienced last winter.

Getting drivers ready for winter conditions
Getting drivers ready for winter conditions
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWinter DrivingRecord SnowWaterloo stormKitchener record snowfallKitchener stormWaterloo crashes snowstormWaterloo snowstorm
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.