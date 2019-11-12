190 crashes reported in Waterloo region Monday: police

Send this page to someone via email

Monday’s taste of winter brought more than just a record snowfall to Waterloo region.

So far 190 crashes have been reported within the region that occurred from midnight Sunday through midnight Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

That’s almost four times what occurred the week earlier, when police say there were 47 crashes on Nov. 4.

A year ago, police say there were 119 crashes reported during the first snowfall on Nov. 15, 2018.

Monday’s 13 cm snowfall is a new record for Kitchener, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn.

He said on Twitter that the previous record of 7.6 cm was set in 1933.

Kuhn said it also matched the largest total snowfall the city experienced last winter.

