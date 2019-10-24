Kitchener swans Otis and Ophelia head to Stratford for winter

Send this page to someone via email

Summer is officially over as Otis the swan and his new companion Ophelia have left Victoria Park for their winter home in Stratford, the City of Kitchener announced on Twitter.

Otis had been without a partner since his previous mate, Snowy, passed away in 2012.

Swans often mate for life but Ophelia caught his eye last winter. (The male swan only has vision in one eye.)

Kitchener held a naming contest this summer for 12-year-old Otis’ new friend and Ophelia was the top choice.

The city believes she is three or four years old.

Otis and Ophelia are officially on vacation for the winter! They’ll be spending the colder months with their swan friends over in @cityofstratford ❤️ (see second photo) Have a great vacay you two! See you both back in #VictoriaParkKit in the spring 👋🏻#OtisAndOphelia#Kitchener pic.twitter.com/glsQbUDqce — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) October 24, 2019