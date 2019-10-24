Menu

Kitchener swans Otis and Ophelia head to Stratford for winter

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 4:35 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 4:36 pm
Otis and Ophelia will vacation with a larger flock of swans in Stratford over the winter.
Otis and Ophelia will vacation with a larger flock of swans in Stratford over the winter. City of Kitchener / Twitter

Summer is officially over as Otis the swan and his new companion Ophelia have left Victoria Park for their winter home in Stratford, the City of Kitchener announced on Twitter.

Otis had been without a partner since his previous mate, Snowy, passed away in 2012.

READ MORE: Kitchener mainstay Otis the swan’s new companion gets new handle

Swans often mate for life but Ophelia caught his eye last winter. (The male swan only has vision in one eye.)

Kitchener held a naming contest this summer for 12-year-old Otis’ new friend and Ophelia was the top choice.

READ MORE: Contest to name new mate for Kitchener’s Otis the swan garnering a lot of interest

The city believes she is three or four years old.

