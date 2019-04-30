Kitchener mainstay Otis the swan’s new companion gets new handle

The votes are in and Otis the swan’s new ladyfriend has a new name.
The City of Kitchener announced that Victoria Park’s recent addition will be called Ophelia.
Otis had been without a companion since his previous mate, Snowy, passed away in 2012.
Swans are known to pair off for life, but Ophelia turned Otis’ eye during the 12-year-old’s annual winter stay in Stratford. (The male swan only has vision in one eye.)
The city says Otis’ new friend is three or four years old.
