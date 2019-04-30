Canada
April 30, 2019 1:15 pm

Kitchener mainstay Otis the swan’s new companion gets new handle

Otis and his new companion, Ophelia, swim around Victoria Park.

The votes are in and Otis the swan’s new ladyfriend has a new name.

The City of Kitchener announced that Victoria Park’s recent addition will be called Ophelia.

Otis had been without a companion since his previous mate, Snowy, passed away in 2012.

Swans are known to pair off for life, but Ophelia turned Otis’ eye during the 12-year-old’s annual winter stay in Stratford. (The male swan only has vision in one eye.)

The city says Otis’ new friend is three or four years old.

