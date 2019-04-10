Contest to name new mate for Kitchener’s Otis the swan garnering a lot of interest

After living a solitary bachelor life for seven years, Otis the swan has finally found a new companion.

The Victoria Park mainstay has been without a mate since his previous companion, Snowy, passed away in 2012.

The two birds were originally acquired by the City of Kitchener in 2009 and were known as Snow and Snowy. The male swan, who is blind in one eye, has since become known as Otis.

Swans are known to pair off for life, but a new lady turned Otis’ eye during his annual winter stay in Stratford.

When Otis came home last week, he was joined by a female swan who has yet to be named.

BIG NEWS! Otis the swan is a bachelor no-more! He (finally!) found a new female companion while on vacation in @cityofstratford this winter. Only problem is – she doesn't have a name! Submit your name ideas for a chance to win a prize! https://t.co/woDGge0wMc pic.twitter.com/hsoiL0BpoF — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) April 9, 2019

“They’re taking their relationship slow,” the city said as it announced it is holding a contest to name the big bird on the Engage Kitchener website.

A city spokesperson told Global News that the city had 937 submissions in the first 24 hours, some with multiple suggestions.

The city says Otis’ new friend is three or four years old.

A third swan has also appeared in the pond at the park as well. The city is unsure of its whereabouts, although it is a trumpeter swan.

“We’re trying to find his home as he has pretty prominent tags on him,” the city said on Twitter. “For now, he’s hanging out with Otis and his companion as a (very happy) third wheel.”