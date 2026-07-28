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Canada

Foster parent advocacy group says Nova Scotia plans to cut all its funding next year

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2026 10:50 am
1 min read
The Nova Scotia provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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The organization that has trained and advocated on behalf of Nova Scotia foster parents for five decades says the provincial government plans to cut all its funding next year.

The Federation of Foster Families Nova Scotia says the government slashed 52 per cent of its $1.1-million provincial funding in the March budget.

It says the Opportunities and Social Development Department then disclosed in June that it plans to scrap the remaining funding next year.

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Some of the federation’s training programs will now be delivered by the government, but board chair Christopher Higgins says the cuts will still hurt recruitment of foster parents.

He’s also concerned there will be nobody helping foster parents navigate the system when allegations of abuse are made, most of which are found to be without merit.

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The department did not immediately respond to an interview request Tuesday.

“It will certainly weaken the voice of the (foster) parents, for sure. Whether or not it weakens the whole system, it depends on how they go about training,” Higgins said in an interview Tuesday. digi

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