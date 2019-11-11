Snowfall advisory in effect for central Ontario: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for central Ontario for Monday.

Issued at 11:16 a.m., the advisory says snowfall amounts nearing 10 cm are expected Monday afternoon and into early Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

“Snow heavy at times is expected this afternoon,” the advisory reads.

The snowfall is due to a developing low-pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes on Monday, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada cautions travel may be impacted due to accumulating snow.

Story continues below advertisement