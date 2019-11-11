Menu

Snowfall advisory in effect for central Ontario: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 11:49 am
Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings across Ontario Monday.
Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings across Ontario Monday. Sharon Pfeifer / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for central Ontario for Monday.

Issued at  11:16 a.m., the advisory says snowfall amounts nearing 10 cm are expected Monday afternoon and into early Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

“Snow heavy at times is expected this afternoon,” the advisory reads.

The snowfall is due to a developing low-pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes on Monday, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada cautions travel may be impacted due to accumulating snow.

Getting drivers ready for winter conditions
