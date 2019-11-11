Significant snowfall expected for Toronto on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather advisory for Toronto ahead of significant snowfall accumulations expected for Monday.

The agency said the winter weather travel advisory is in effect for all day Monday and into the evening hours. Light snow is expected to start off the morning and become heavy at times in the afternoon and continue in the evening, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm in Toronto by the time the snow ends late tonight.

The agency also added that accumulating snow will impact travel during the afternoon commute.

“This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes on today,” Environment Canada said.

Temperatures will be steady near minus 2 with wind chills near minus 11. Winds will be northeast at 20 kilometres hour gusting to 40 kilometres an hour, Environment Canada said.

Storm timing – snow during Mon. a.m. commute in Toronto intensifies during the day 10-15 cm by late Mon. night (eve. commute messy) – NE winds blow that snow around and bring higher amounts (lake enhancement) Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines (15-25 cm) #onstorm pic.twitter.com/guSugDPK0A — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) November 10, 2019