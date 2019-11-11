Blast of winter may bring 30 cm of snow to Hamilton area: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says Hamilton and area is in for heavy snow on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a “winter storm warning” late Sunday saying gusting winds off of Lake Ontario, combined with higher terrain of the Niagara escarpment, will likely “bring a messy mix of precipitation” and up to 30 cm of snow by Tuesday night.

Affected areas include Hamilton eastward across northern Niagara.

Monday’s forecast calls for 10 to 20 cm of heavy snow by Monday afternoon with a high of minus 2, which will feel colder with a wind chill value near minus 11.

The evening forecast calls for another 10 to 15 cm before settling into a mix of sun and cloud and a high of high minus 3 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday morning a number of schools reacted to the forecast by alerting guardians of delayed and cancelled buses.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) said buses would operate as normal however warned of delays in the afternoon routes.

Meanwhile, both the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) cancelled buses in all zones on Monday morning as did DSB Niagara and Niagara’s Catholic School Board.

Grand Erie Schools in Haldimand’s Zone 2 (Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credits) closed schools on Monday due to inclement weather. Other school zones in Haldimand remain open.

However, classes will go on as scheduled for all school districts.

Buses are running today, November 11. Schools remain open. We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day. Any updates for evening cancellations will be made this afternoon. Delays will be posted at https://t.co/wfYrToVvJg pic.twitter.com/LSb1UnXC1Y — HWDSB (@HWDSB) November 11, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Mon, Nov 11 – Schools are open and buses are running, however, there may be some afternoon bus delays. Please check https://t.co/OleqgdbsbD for transportation updates. — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) November 11, 2019

Monday, November 11, 2019: Transportation services for the @HaltonDSB and @HCDSB are CANCELLED today in all zones. All schools are OPEN. pic.twitter.com/PiRpPK4nrS — Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) (@haltonschoolbus) November 11, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

.@niagarasts has cancelled all buses for today, due to the afternoon forecast. All schools and sites are OPEN. Please report your child's absence using Safe Arrival if you choose to keep them home. pic.twitter.com/qbm4pLVOPh — Niagara Catholic DSB (@niagaracatholic) November 11, 2019

IMPORTANT (Nov. 11): Grand Erie Schools/Board Sites in Zone 2-Haldimand (includes Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit students) are CLOSED today due to inclement weather (expected afternoon snow). Other Zones remain open. @STSBHN @IndigenousEdGE pic.twitter.com/JDqM3yIn6Z — Grand Erie District School Board (@GEDSB) November 11, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

4:42 Fall & winter tire safety Fall & winter tire safety