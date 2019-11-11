Blast of winter may bring 30 cm of snow to Hamilton area: Environment Canada

Canada’s weather agency says Hamilton and area is in for heavy snow on Monday.
Environment Canada issued a “winter storm warning” late Sunday saying gusting winds off of Lake Ontario, combined with higher terrain of the Niagara escarpment, will likely “bring a messy mix of precipitation” and up to 30 cm of snow by Tuesday night.
READ MORE: Remembrance Day 2019: What’s closed, where to honour vets in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region
Affected areas include Hamilton eastward across northern Niagara.
Monday’s forecast calls for 10 to 20 cm of heavy snow by Monday afternoon with a high of minus 2, which will feel colder with a wind chill value near minus 11.
The evening forecast calls for another 10 to 15 cm before settling into a mix of sun and cloud and a high of high minus 3 on Tuesday.
On Monday morning a number of schools reacted to the forecast by alerting guardians of delayed and cancelled buses.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) said buses would operate as normal however warned of delays in the afternoon routes.
Meanwhile, both the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) cancelled buses in all zones on Monday morning as did DSB Niagara and Niagara’s Catholic School Board.
Grand Erie Schools in Haldimand’s Zone 2 (Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credits) closed schools on Monday due to inclement weather. Other school zones in Haldimand remain open.
However, classes will go on as scheduled for all school districts.
COMMENTS