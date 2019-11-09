Vimy Display at Kingston’s Communications and Electronics Museum

Send this page to someone via email

With our veterans and military top of mind as we approach Nov. 11, a display at Kingston’s Military Communications and Electronics Museum is particularly poignant.

The Vimy Memorial Room is certainly front and centre at this time of year.

“Contained within it are three of the original plaster models which were used to create the original Vimy Memorial over in France,” said Annette Gillis, acting museum manager.

“So within these walls, you’ll be able to see Canada Bereft, the Grieving Lady and the Grieving Man on display. They’re half-scale of what the actual stone monument is over in France, so these plaster models were transported to France to assist all of the different sculptors with actually building the Vimy Memorial.”

One can’t help but notice the dozens of ceramic poppies that surround the statues — the work of an area artist, Gillis said.

“We were inspired by the Tower of London poppies, which was done for the centennial of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and we came into contact with an incredible artist in Belleville, Perry Poupore, and he was able to make all of the beautiful ceramic poppies you see in the Memorial Room here today,” Gillis said.

The Military Communications and Electronics Museum is located on Highway 2 East at CFB Kingston.