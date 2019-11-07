Menu

Politics

Port Moody-Coquitlam recount terminated, CPC candidate remains winner

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 1:32 pm
Updated November 7, 2019 1:39 pm
Bonita Zarillo (left) initiated a judicial recount of her Port Moody-Coquitlam election defeat to Nelly Shin (right).
Bonita Zarillo (left) initiated a judicial recount of her Port Moody-Coquitlam election defeat to Nelly Shin (right). Zarillo / Shin campaigns

A judicial recount in the hotly-contested B.C. riding of Port Moody–Coquitlam is over, and the Conservative candidate that eked out a narrow win on election night will retain the seat.

NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo had requested the recount, after Elections Canada certified the vote count, showing she was just 153 votes behind Conservative Nelly Shin.

READ MORE: Recount underway in B.C. riding decided by just 153 votes

Elections Canada said the recount was “terminated on request” by the NDP candidate, and that the result is unchanged.

NDP granted recount in Port Moody-Coquitlam
It was not immediately clear why Zarrillo ended the count. Elections Canada had previously said the count could take as long as four days.

READ MORE: Liberals bend but don’t break in Metro Vancouver, party holds on to 11 of 16 seats

Elections Canada reported that there were more than 500 spoiled ballots in the riding.

The termination of the recount means the certified results for the riding will stand. Shin won with 16,855 votes, followed by Zarrillo with 16,702.

Liberal candidate Sara Badiei finished third with 15,695 votes.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaRecountBonita Zarillonelly shinport moody coquitlam recountelections canada recountport moody recount
