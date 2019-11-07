Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals suicidal thoughts after wife’s death

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 1:54 pm
Dog the Bounty Hunter attends a Nascar Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.
Dog the Bounty Hunter attends a Nascar Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. AP Photo/Richard Shiro

The series finale of Dog’s Most Wanted premiered on Wednesday night and tugged at the heartstrings of many, as the episode captured a grief-stricken Duane “Dog” Chapman just hours after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

Attempting to come to terms with the loss of his beloved partner, Dog, 66, spoke during taping about being alone and shared with the camera crew that he was experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to People.

“I hope that I don’t live very much longer without her because now she made the first step; she’s through the gate,” he said. “She paved a way for me. I want to take a god damn pain pill so bad.”

Dog continued: “I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal and I got to heaven and was like, ‘Hi, honey,’ would she go, ‘You dumba–, why would you do that?’ Or would she go, ‘Wow, you’re here?'”

Story continues below advertisement
Duane “Dog” Chapman (R), and his wife Beth from the reality television show ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ are introduced in the gallery of the Oklahoma Senate in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Tuesday, April 9, 2013.
Duane “Dog” Chapman (R), and his wife Beth from the reality television show ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ are introduced in the gallery of the Oklahoma Senate in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Tuesday, April 9, 2013. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

“I’d be like ‘Of course, I’m here,” he continued. “‘You left me. I’m here.’ So, am I obligated to do that?”

READ MORE: Emma Watson says she’s ‘self-partnered,’ not single

Beth, who starred on a number of her husband’s reality TV shows, including Dog the Bounty Hunterdied on June 26 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 51.

Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017.

In the Dog’s Most Wanted season finale, Dog said: “I’ve only been alone as I showered and I had to run out without a towel because I can’t be alone right now.

“That’s when I start thinking about things, and I lay down to take a nap and I reached over to touch something, and it was the freaking dog.”

Story continues below advertisement
Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star, has died
Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star, has died

“I don’t realize yet psychologically that she’s gone gone and I’ll never, ever see her. I don’t realize that,” he added.

READ MORE: William Wintersole dead — ‘Young and the Restless’ actor dies at 88

Only three months after his wife’s death, Dog was hospitalized with heart issues.

After being released from the hospital, the TV star made an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, where he learned he is suffering from a pulmonary embolism, meaning one or more of the arteries in his lungs has been blocked by blood.

“I’m looking at you and telling you this as a friend: you’re a ticking time bomb,” Dr. Mehmet Oz told the reality TV star.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now,” Oz said. “Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring.

READ MORE: Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman reveals serious health condition to Dr. Oz

“If you don’t trust the doctoring that’s going on in your life, you think you’re doctoring yourself well enough by yourself,” he added.

Dog told Oz: “I, all the time, stick my foot in my mouth and I said after Beth left, I’m not afraid to die.”

“I was afraid to die,” he added. “I said: ‘Please let go of my heart, honey. Quit squeezing my heart.’ So I take that back. I’m not afraid to [die] but I don’t want to.”
Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s first public interview on the passing of his wife, Beth
Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s first public interview on the passing of his wife, Beth
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.The Canadian Association for Suicide PreventionDepression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.
— With files from Katie Scottadam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Beth Chapmandog the bounty hunterDuane Chapmandog the bounty hunter wifebeth chapman deathdog the bounty hunter 2019Dog’s Most WantedDog the Bounty Hunter Beth ChapmanDog the Bounty Hunter mental healthDog the Bounty Hunter showDog the Bounty Hunter suicidal thoughtsDog's Most Wanted finaleIs Dog the Bounty Hunter OK
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.