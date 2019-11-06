Emma Watson says she’s ‘self-partnered,’ not single

Send this page to someone via email

Emma Watson has decided to stop calling herself single and is now describing herself as “self-partnered.”

In a British Vogue interview published Tuesday, Watson said she had battled with anxiety as she approached age 30 without a stable career, baby or partner.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” the 29-year-old actress said. “I was like, ‘This is totally [a] spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single].

“I call it being self-partnered,” the Harry Potter star said.

Watson said she realized she struggled with anxiety due to an “influx of subliminal messaging.”

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal.’” Watson laughed. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around.”

“If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby and you are turning 30 and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career … There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety,” she said.

Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on Watson saying she’s “self-partnered.”

All about being 'self partnered', I'm happy and single. Just because I'm nearing 30 does not mean I need to be married with kids. Thanks for coining this phrase Emma Watson ❤️ — Hannah Tucker (@h_tucks) November 5, 2019

I’m glad I’m not the only single 29 year old woman who feels this way. #EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/JqjHw6rbRa — 에이미 (@aimeew0302) November 6, 2019

Emma Watson using the term "self partnering" sounds like someone who is reframing negative thinking to gain a kinder relationship to her self. But we should definitely tear her apart, can't let anyone get too cocky on Keanu Reeves Isn't Dating A 22 Year Old Bikini Model Day — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) November 5, 2019

“I’m Very Happy Being Single. I Call It Being Self-Partnered”#EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/7GPtGyzwmF — Potterhead (@AllboutHogwarts) November 6, 2019

ME: Asks Emma Watson out on a date. pic.twitter.com/IuO1lDoqzW — Tom Rosenthal (@rosentweets) November 5, 2019

When I was in my 20’s, an amazing woman told me life began for her at 30. She wasn’t wrong! 💃🏻 Thanks to Emma Watson for highlighting this issue. It’s so important for young women to know their self worth has absolutely nothing to do with their youth. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nOzfMfWLIp — Lang Leav (@langleav) November 5, 2019

Thanks to Emma Watson the term 'self-partnered' will now be over-used on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ZiKgdIXfFi — Alex Newman (@23Newms) November 5, 2019

Emma Watson coins phrase 'self-partnered' as she describes being 'very happy' single I think self-partnered is an awesome phrase for those who are single. It shows deep sense of self-sufficiency. Just be a good partner to urself first. That way U won’t settle for anything less — Kak Long (@SpongeBobCatz) November 5, 2019

Emma Watson's #selfpartnered quote is actually absolutely amazing, because it puts the emphasis on having a relationship with yourself rather than having the absence of a relationship with somebody else. That's super empowering & healthy. — Sophie. (@_sophiedarling) November 5, 2019

Emma Watson: Makes a very valid point about the absurd pressures placed on women with regards to expectations over family/partners and that being single is fine. The internet: #SelfPartnered!! LOL!!1! — Jim Ross (@JimGR) November 5, 2019

Emma Watson describes herself as 'self-partnered' rather than single. I describe myself as ‘self-centred’ rather than selfish. — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) November 5, 2019

emma watson: “i’m very happy being single. i call it being self-partnered” my single arse hyping her up: pic.twitter.com/PnPwDhUtWz — jessie (@grangerslight) November 4, 2019

emma watson on the cover of december’s edition of british vogue. that’s it. that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/1t6rNbXVal — jessie (@grangerslight) November 4, 2019

Watson is a leading women’s rights activist and a goodwill ambassador for UN Women, championing the HeForShe campaign, which urges men to advocate for gender equality.

She has also spoken out about her own experiences of sexism, recalling having suffered gender-based discrimination from age 8, and has said that as she grew into adulthood, she was sexualized by the media in a way that her male Harry Potter co-stars were not.

Watson’s full interview will appear in the December issue of British Vogue.

— With files from Reuters

