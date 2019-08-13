‘Little Women’ trailer: Meryl Streep, Emma Watson star in revamped Christmas classic

Christmas has come early with a trailer for Little Women, the latest in a roster of on-screen adaptations of the classic 1868 book of the same name.

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and more have teamed up with Lady Bird‘s Greta Gerwig for what promises to be the perfect Christmas Day activity this year. (Talk about a star-studded cast!)

The film, which first hit the big screen in 1994, is based on author Louisa May Alcott’s iconic story that follows four girls — Meg (Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh), Jo (Ronan) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) — as they daydream of a bigger world outside of their Civil War-era home of Boston.

“I’m working on a novel. It is a story of my life and my sisters,” Jo, the protagonist who Alcott based off herself, is heard saying in the trailer. Her editor responds: “Make it short and spicy. And if the main character is a girl, make sure she is married by the end.”

“Women, they have minds and they have souls, as well as just hearts,” Jo says later on. “And they’ve got ambition and talent as well as just beauty. I’m so sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for. I’m so sick of it.”

Chalamet plays Ronan’s on-screen love interest, while Dern takes on the role of the March sisters’ mother, Mary.

‘Little Women’ opens in Canadian theatres on Dec. 25.

