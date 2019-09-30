Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman reveals serious health condition to Dr. Oz

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has revealed he’s facing a life-threatening health condition.

Earlier this month, Chapman was hospitalized with heart issues almost three months after his beloved wife Beth Chapman died from throat cancer.

Chapman, 66, appeared on Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, in which he learned he’s suffering from a pulmonary embolism, meaning one or more of the arteries in his lungs has been blocked by blood.

“I’m looking at you and telling you this as a friend: you’re a ticking time bomb,” Dr. Mehmet Oz tells Chapman. “You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

Oz continues: “If you don’t trust the doctoring that’s going on in your life, you think you’re doctoring yourself well enough by yourself.”

“I, all the time, stick my foot in my mouth and I said after Beth left, I’m not afraid to die,” Chapman tells Oz.

“I was afraid to die,” Chapman says. “I said: ‘Please let go of my heart, honey. Quit squeezing my heart.’ So I take that back. I’m not afraid to [die] but I don’t want to.”

Oz takes Chapman’s blood pressure during the episode, and it’s 148/97.

“Is that good?” Chapman asks Oz.

“No, you know, that’s not good… you’re not supposed to be 140/90 and you’re 148/97,” Oz tells the reality TV star.

“Hypertension is the biggest ager of all,” Oz says. “It’s like a fire hydrant that’s popped off its lid and is squirting water, scraping off that delicate lining of your arteries. Your body’s gotta heal that, and you’re using the bad cholesterol that you have to heal it.”

“And that’s smoking again, right?” Chapman asks.

Oz tells him: “Smoking is a major driver.” He tells Chapman that it’s a mixture of things.

“Not sleeping well enough, diet issues but also the stress that you’re feeling. I understand that you’re having it, but your body’s committing suicide without you realizing it,” Oz says.

The doctor asked Chapman what he thinks his late wife Beth would say if she knew he was going through these health issues.

“Well, my parrot died about two months before Beth left me, and I was crying and she said: ‘Why are you crying? It’s a bird.’ I said: ‘Cause I loved him.’ She said: ‘Big Daddy, you’re gonna be so sad when I die,'” Chapman said while getting emotional. “‘Then it’s gonna be OK.’ She said: ‘The Bible says time heals all wounds,’ and I looked and that’s not in there.”

“And she said: ‘With time, it’ll get better. But don’t you ever take my name off your chest,'” he said as he showed his tattoo of her name.

Oz says he will work with Chapman to help improve his health.

“.@DogBountyHunter was kind enough to give us a tour of his Colorado home during my recent visit. His love for Beth is present throughout the home — but it’s especially strong in the room he built for her. Tune in Monday, 9/30 for my emotional intervention with Dog,” Oz tweeted on Friday.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star’s rep confirmed the news of Chapman’s hospitalization on Sept. 16.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” his rep said at the time. “Thank you for all of your well wishes — keep ’em coming.”

Later that day, when Chapman returned home, his rep said in a statement: “Dog is back at home and resting comfortably. He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love and encouragement.”

“While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America,” his rep added.

Chapman’s daughter Bonnie posted a throwback photo of the family on the same day.

“Love you, pops,” she captioned the photo.

