Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman hospitalized

Duane (Dog the Bounty Hunter) Chapman has been hospitalized with heart issues, almost three months after his beloved wife Beth Chapman died from throat cancer.

Chapman’s rep confirmed the news to People in a statement.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” his rep said. “Thank you for all of your well wishes — keep ’em coming.”

The news of Chapman’s hospitalization comes after Beth’s death from throat cancer on June 26.

In July, Chapman opened up about life after the death of Beth and said there’s no way to be prepared to lose someone you love.

“[With any] new experience that you have, you don’t know how you’re doing because you’ve never experienced it,” Chapman said. “I have a lot of people who depend on me. All my supervisors said: ‘Dog, it’s time to man up.’ So I’m trying to man up.”

When Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier asked if there is such thing as “manning up,” Chapman responded: “You’re asking me that? You know there is.”

Chapman continued: “I am a crybaby. I blame it on my heritage. I cry talking about crying so I would be crying through the whole thing. And I sob; I can’t stop it so I can’t do that. And decisions — ‘I can’t make them right now I just lost my wife.’ You can’t do that. You can’t use it as an excuse.”

Chapman said that “manning up” in regards to his wife’s death means to “face it, take over it.”

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 after getting a nagging cough checked out. A tumour was removed, and she was declared cancer-free. But in November 2018, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

The couple met when he posted her bond for a shoplifting arrest, she told Rosie O’Donnell on The Rosie Show.