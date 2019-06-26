Beth Chapman dead: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star dies of cancer at 51

Beth Chapman, who starred on the reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, died Wednesday after her battle with cancer. She was 51.

Her husband Duane (Dog) Chapman confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven.”

“We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he tweeted.

Beth was placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend, and Duane had asked fans to “please say your prayers for Beth right now.”

He also shared a link to a Hawaii News Now story saying that Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Beth, who was battling cancer, was hospitalized in April. Her husband shared a statement on Facebook letting fans know that she was hospitalized “due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs.”

“Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up,” the Chapman family statement read.

The mother of two and her husband were the stars on the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which shared the adventures of their family-owned bounty-hunting business. The show aired from 2004 to 2012.

The couple took to Facebook in September 2017 to confirm a report that Beth had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

In November 2017, the couple revealed during the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives that the cancer had been removed, but her family’s lawyer announced in November that her cancer had returned and that she had had another surgery.

In December, Duane confirmed to Us Weekly that Beth’s cancer had spread throughout her throat and lungs and is “incurable.”

The family’s lawyer said that Beth had begun undergoing chemotherapy in Los Angeles in January.

“(The treatments) are going well but they certainly take their toll on Beth,” he said. “She’s a trooper, though, and a very tough lady.”

In March, Duane told DailyMail TV: “My baby has cancer, and she is fighting like hell. I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything. Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

Through it all, Beth had been filming 10 episodes of the new series Dog’s Most Wanted with her husband.

“She is still hitting the ground running with me,” the 66-year-old reality star said. “Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude. She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on Earth, she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together.”

“The best part of my job is having her by my side on every journey,” he said. “I can’t imagine a day without her and think deep down inside she is always concerned for my safety because she wants the security of knowing I come home to her every night.”

Many fans of the couple took to Twitter to express their condolences once news of Beth’s passing spread.

