‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman hospitalized

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman, who is battling cancer, was hospitalized this weekend.

An official statement was posted to her husband Duane (Dog) Chapman’s official Facebook page to update fans, friends and family on Beth’s health.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the statement read. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up.”

“She is now at home resting with her husband,” the statement added. “She and [Duane] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

The mother of two and her husband were the stars on the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which shared the adventures of their family-owned bounty-hunting business. The show aired from 2004 to 2012.

The couple took to Facebook in September 2017 to confirm a report that Beth had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

In November 2017, the couple revealed during the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives that the cancer had been removed, but her family’s lawyer announced in November that her cancer had returned and that she had had another surgery.

In December, Dog confirmed to Us Weekly that Beth’s cancer had spread throughout her throat and lungs and is “incurable.”

The family’s lawyer said that Beth had begun undergoing chemotherapy in Los Angeles in January.

“(The treatments) are going well but they certainly take their toll on Beth,” he said. “She’s a trooper, though, and a very tough lady.”

Beth took to Instagram two months ago to write about about cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“The real medicine behind the plant is very interesting. The healing qualities are vast. We need to all be far more open-minded to new treatments. Israel is leading the world in these studies. We no longer need to poison patients to get them well. #cancersucks #hawaiicannabisexpo,” the 51-year-old reality star captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

Last month, Dog told DailyMail TV: “My baby has cancer, and she is fighting like hell. I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything. Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

Through it all, Beth has been filming 10 episodes of the new series Dog’s Most Wanted with her husband.

“She is still hitting the ground running with me,” the 66-year-old reality star said. “Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude. She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth, she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together.”

“The best part of my job is having her by my side on every journey,” he said. “I can’t imagine a day without her and think deep down inside she is always concerned for my safety because she wants the security of knowing I come home to her every night.”