April 7, 2019 11:36 am
Updated: April 7, 2019 11:46 am

Wrestling star Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart tackled by fan at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

By Jim Mustian The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Calgary's Bret "The Hitman" Hart was attacked during a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night at the Barclays Center.

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is OK after the famous wrestler was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center.

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to Hart’s defence on Saturday night.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press a 26-year-old man was in custody and facing criminal charges. The official was not authorized to discuss to the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

READ MORE: Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart fighting for stroke victims on the road to recovery

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online.

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.

