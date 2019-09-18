Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman released from hospital

Duane (Dog the Bounty Hunter) Chapman was released from the hospital on Sept. 16 and returned home.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” his rep said in a statement. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement.”

“While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America,” his rep added.

Chapman’s rep did not reveal details on the reason for reality star’s hospitalization.

On Sept. 16, Chapman was hospitalized with heart issues, almost three months after his beloved wife Beth Chapman died from throat cancer.

Chapman’s rep confirmed the news to People in a statement.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” his rep said at the time. “Thank you for all of your well wishes — keep ’em coming.”

Chapman’s daughter Bonnie posted a throwback photo of the family on Tuesday.

“Love you, pops,” she captioned the photo.

In July, Chapman opened up about life – after the death of Beth June 26 – and said there’s no way to be prepared to lose someone you love.

“[With any] new experience that you have, you don’t know how you’re doing because you’ve never experienced it,” Chapman said. “I have a lot of people who depend on me. All my supervisors said: ‘Dog, it’s time to man up.’ So I’m trying to man up.”

When Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier asked Chapman what he had inside the pink box beside him.

The reality TV star told Frazier that Beth wants him to scatter some of her ashes and leave some on the fireplace.

“I’ve never done ashes in my life. And that’s what she wanted. And then she wants me to do it and [the same thing]… I guess, put it on the fireplace. This is the most morbid stuff,” Chapman said.

He added: “Of course, when I go to heaven, she wants me in the box with her… I will.”

He told Frazier that when he was going to do the scattering of the ashes, he looked in the box and thought: “I’m not going to like… throw you away.”

“I just throw you away and start over? No, I can’t do that,” a tearful Chapman said to Frazier.

Chapman also told Entertainment Tonight that Beth had tried to prepare him for when she would no longer be by his side.

“For two to three years, she knew this might happen so she would say: ‘Who is going to sit next to you?’ And I said: ‘No one,’” he tearfully shared. “‘Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.’ I said: ‘I won’t.’”

He said that in the “last few moments” before she was was rushed to the hospital, she told Chapman to “please, let me go.”

“And I didn’t even make a decision. I almost said: ‘I can’t,’” he said. “Before I could say, ‘Alright,’ she couldn’t breathe and I called the ambulance.”

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 after getting a nagging cough checked out. A tumour was removed, and she was declared cancer-free. But in November 2018, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

The couple first met when he posted her bond for a shoplifting arrest, she told Rosie O’Donnell on The Rosie Show.