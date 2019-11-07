William Wintersole dead: ‘Young and the Restless’ actor dies at 88

Send this page to someone via email

American entertainer William Wintersole died on Tuesday, Nov. 5. He was 88.

The veteran soap opera actor died peacefully at his Los Angeles, Calif., home after suffering complications from cancer. His daughter, Tiffany Harmon, confirmed the news in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.

“Early Tuesday morning, my father passed. My bond with him was strong. His heart pure,” Harmon wrote. “… His gift was communication, with anybody, anywhere, anytime. A Legend. An entertainer and my beautiful daddy.”

Wintersole was best known as The Young and the Restless‘ Mitchell Sherman, a role which he played for more than two decades, starting in 1986. He continued to make cameos on the much-beloved show until 2011. The actor also starred as Ted Ballantine on General Hospital in the early 1980s.

Throughout his six-decade career, Wintersole made appearances on a number of different TV shows and films, including Little House on the Prairie, Star Trek, The Fugitive and Valley of the Dolls, in which he acted as a doctor alongside leading lady Sharon Tate.

Wintersole was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on July 30, 1931. As reported by People, he lived in L.A. for more than 40 years.

From left to right, actors Sharon Tate as Jennifer North, Tony Scotti as Tony Polar, William Wintersole as the doctor and Lee Grant as Miriam Polar in a scene from the film ‘Valley of the Dolls,’ 1967. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

“As a Hollywood actor for 60 years, he touched many peoples’ lives. I did everything I could for him, and that brings me peace. But alas, I miss him so,” Harmon wrote.

Wintersole is survived by longtime partner Marlene Silverstein and daughters Harmon and Katherine Ramsey. Wintersole also had three granddaughters, Kristy, Amy and Jill, as well as one great-granddaughter, Abby.

