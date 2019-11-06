Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba premier to talk pipelines, flood protection and more with prime minister

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 4:59 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 5:03 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, left, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is hoping to discuss pipelines, flood protection and other issues during a one-hour meeting Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, left, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is hoping to discuss pipelines, flood protection and other issues during a one-hour meeting Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he hopes to discuss pipelines, flood protection and other issues during a one-hour meeting Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Pallister says Trudeau could help unify the country by ensuring the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets built to allow Alberta oil to get coastal access to overseas markets.

The premier says suicide rates among young men in Alberta due to economic uncertainty are through the roof and their concerns cannot be ignored.

READ MORE: Federal leaders send thoughts as Manitoba struggles under state of emergency

Pallister also wants Ottawa to walk back recent changes to environmental rules that pipelines and other projects must address before they can go ahead.

He says the same legislation threatens flood-protection projects and hydro development.

Pallister also plans to discuss crime and public safety with Trudeau, given a recent spike in homicides and other violent crimes in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement
Manitoba premier declares state of emergency as snowy weather emerges
Manitoba premier declares state of emergency as snowy weather emerges

 

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauManitobaBrian PallisterManitoba GovernmentMeetingFlood Protectionpipe line
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.