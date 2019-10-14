Federal leaders send thoughts as Manitoba struggles under state of emergency

A state of emergency in the City of Winnipeg and Province of Manitoba has prompted federal leaders to send their best wishes while they’re on the campaign trail.
As 22,000 customers were without power throughout the province and rural and First Nations residents fled to Winnipeg Sunday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh commented on the situation.
After a tweet by a Global News reporter Monday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer sent out this response:
Scheer was campaigning in Winnipeg Monday. Global News will be there.
When contacted by Global News on Monday, Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign sent out this statement: “Our thoughts are with those affected by the snow storm in Winnipeg and communities across southern Manitoba, as well as the first responders working to keep everyone safe.”
He later sent out a tweet:
Global News has also reached out to the Green Party and the People’s Party of Canada for comment.
Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman both said they have been in touch with federal counterparts for disaster assistance.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent out the following statement Sunday:
“Ontario stands ready to provide any assistance that the people of Manitoba may need during this challenging time. Our government has reached out to Premier Pallister to offer our full support in whatever capacity is needed.
“Ontario’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation and is in close contact with our counterparts in Manitoba.
Manitoba has a friend in Ontario. My message to Manitobans is: We are ready to help. As fellow Canadians, it’s our duty to help others when they need it most. Our thoughts are with the people of Manitoba during this difficult time.”
