Federal leaders send thoughts as Manitoba struggles under state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

A state of emergency in the City of Winnipeg and Province of Manitoba has prompted federal leaders to send their best wishes while they’re on the campaign trail.

As 22,000 customers were without power throughout the province and rural and First Nations residents fled to Winnipeg Sunday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh commented on the situation.

Sending lots of love to Manitobans dealing with the #mbstorm, and the incredible members of the public service who are doing everything they can to help people – from hydro workers to emergency service staff and first responders – thank you for all your tireless work. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 14, 2019

After a tweet by a Global News reporter Monday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer sent out this response:

We're hearing that Conservative Leader @AndrewScheer will be campaigning in Winnipeg today. I believe only one of the four main party leaders has said anything about the current state of emergency in Manitoba, and that is @theJagmeetSingh. #mbstorm#elxn2019 — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) October 14, 2019

My thoughts are with all of the families who are affected by the snowstorms in Manitoba. Canada's Conservatives are committed to ensuring Indigenous communities have the energy infrastructure needed to maintain essential services. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 14, 2019

Scheer was campaigning in Winnipeg Monday. Global News will be there.

0:40 Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says he’s as ‘motivated’ as ever to connect with Canadians Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says he’s as ‘motivated’ as ever to connect with Canadians

Story continues below advertisement

When contacted by Global News on Monday, Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign sent out this statement: “Our thoughts are with those affected by the snow storm in Winnipeg and communities across southern Manitoba, as well as the first responders working to keep everyone safe.”

He later sent out a tweet:

We’re thinking of everyone in Manitoba still dealing with storm damage. Please stay safe, listen to your local authorities, and avoid fallen power lines. Thanks to the crews who’ve been working hard to plow roads, help people, and get electricity back up. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 14, 2019

Global News has also reached out to the Green Party and the People’s Party of Canada for comment.

Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman both said they have been in touch with federal counterparts for disaster assistance.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent out the following statement Sunday:

“Ontario stands ready to provide any assistance that the people of Manitoba may need during this challenging time. Our government has reached out to Premier Pallister to offer our full support in whatever capacity is needed.

“Ontario’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation and is in close contact with our counterparts in Manitoba.

Manitoba has a friend in Ontario. My message to Manitobans is: We are ready to help. As fellow Canadians, it’s our duty to help others when they need it most. Our thoughts are with the people of Manitoba during this difficult time.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:40 Snow storm downs wreaks havoc in Portage la Prairie, Man. Snow storm downs wreaks havoc in Portage la Prairie, Man.