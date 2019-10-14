Outages coming down, but could be 7-10 days before total fix, says Manitoba Hydro

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro called in neighbouring companies like SaskPower to help slowly restore power in rural Manitoba, where tens of thousands of people have been without electricity since Friday.

However, the timeline to get everyone back online is at least a week.

As of Monday at 7 a.m., Manitoba Hydro was reporting that 21,135 customers were still without power, including 1,770 in North Norfolk, 1,589 in the RM of Grahamdale, 3,287 in the city of Portage la Prairie, 3,241 in the RM of Portage la Prairie and 929 in Winnipeg.

The number without power in and around Portage la Prairie Monday morning. Manitoba Hydro/Google Maps

Bruce Owen with Manitoba Hydro said they are making headway in Winnipeg, going door-to-door at this point.

“Our issue, of course, is the trees,” he said. “We have to remove these trees first and find out how damaged the line is and then start our fixed.”

Winnipeg is under control, he said, and Hydro is focusing their efforts west, saying the wet snow “crumpled” significant transmission towers.

The utility has been utilizing their ability to switch power from other lines to transmit, said Owen. Parts of Portage la Prairie have been restored, but it will take time to bring the whole city online without overloading lines.

Total restoration in Manitoba will take days, he added. “If the weather is finally on our side, that we’re looking at a period of approximately 7-10 days.”

In the words of @manitobahydro CEO Jay Grewal “The damage is unprecedented…in some areas we have more lines and poles down than standing.” More @680CJOB with @CloutierCJOB and me pic.twitter.com/V9PZY0zpfS — Lauren McNabb (@McNabbonGlobal) October 14, 2019

Both the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg declared states of emergency Sunday, as did numerous First Nations. Several First Nations had residents evacuate to Winnipeg Sunday.

More than 500 people had registered at the RBC Convention Centre, where the Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter for evacuees, said Manitoba Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small.

“Uncertainty is the biggest thing,” he said about the mood. “You’re coming from your home, it’s cold, you have no power, you’re coming to the city and you’re not sure what’s going to happen.”

Cots set up at the RBC Convention Centre. Kevin Hirschfield/Global News

The third floor conference room is filled with the disaster relief organization’s green cots, and they’ve set up a large area for people to have food and sit and chat, he said.

“We don’t know when the power will be back, don’t know how long this is

going to be,” said Small. “We’re here to support as many people as long as necessary.”

Brady Landfill and the 4R depot recycling centres are open on Monday for residents who want to bring in branches.

Most of the highways were open as of Monday morning.

