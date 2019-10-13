Red Cross opens warming shelter for First Nations evacuees

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Red Cross has opened a warming shelter at the RBC Convention Centre for evacuees of up to 11 First Nations communities still without power thanks to the recent snowstorm.

Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small said one thousand cots were being prepared, but doesn’t have information yet on how many people will be using the shelter.

The First Nations communities include Long Plain, Little Saskatchewan, Pinaymootang, Lake Manitoba, Peguis, Dauphin River, Lake St. Martin, Dakota Tipi, Dakota Plains, Sandy Bay Ojibway, and O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi.

Shelters are being required because of the potential number of evacuees and because of a lack of available hotel rooms in the city.

