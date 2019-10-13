Menu

Red Cross opens warming shelter for First Nations evacuees

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 7:02 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 7:03 pm
Volunteers prepare cots at the RBC Convention Centre, the site of a warming shelter for First Nations communities without power.
Volunteers prepare cots at the RBC Convention Centre, the site of a warming shelter for First Nations communities without power. Kevin Hirschfield/Global News

Manitoba Red Cross has opened a warming shelter at the RBC Convention Centre for evacuees of up to 11 First Nations communities still without power thanks to the recent snowstorm.

Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small said one thousand cots were being prepared, but doesn’t have information yet on how many people will be using the shelter.

The First Nations communities include Long Plain, Little Saskatchewan, Pinaymootang, Lake Manitoba, Peguis, Dauphin River, Lake St. Martin, Dakota Tipi, Dakota Plains, Sandy Bay Ojibway, and O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi.

RELATED: Manitoba still working to restore power, under official state of emergency

Shelters are being required because of the potential number of evacuees and because of a lack of available hotel rooms in the city.

WATCH: Manitoba premier declares state of emergency

Manitoba premier declares state of emergency as snowy weather emerges
Manitoba premier declares state of emergency as snowy weather emerges

 

TAGS
Red Crosspower outagesManitoba StormFirst nations CommunitiesWarming Shelter
