Crime

Bancroft man charged with arson following fire along Highway 62: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 4:54 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

A structure fire in Bancroft early Monday has led to arson charges for an area man.

Bancroft OPP say around 2:45 a.m., officers and Bancroft Fire Department crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Highway 62 in Bancroft.

The subsequent investigation led to arrest of one person.

Mathew McCormick, 29, of Bancroft, was charged with arson – damage to property and arson – disregard for human life.

No other details were released on the investigation or the fire.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Tuesday, OPP said.

