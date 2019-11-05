Lumber yard fire at Home Hardware in Peterborough under investigation

Damage is pegged at $400,000 after a fire broke out a lumber yard at a Home Hardware in Peterborough early Tuesday.
Just before midnight, Peterborough Fire Services responded to a reported fire in a lumber storage building at Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre on Lansdowne St. W.
“On arrival a large lumber storage building was found with heavy flames and smoke coming from the upper level,” said platoon chief Stephen Reid.
Reid said crews worked to extinguish the blaze and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other sections of the building.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 4 a.m. Peterborough Police Service are holding the scene during the investigation.
