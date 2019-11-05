Menu

Lumber yard fire at Home Hardware in Peterborough under investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 9:02 am
A fire at a lumber yard at Merrett Home Hardware in Peterborough is under investigation.
A fire at a lumber yard at Merrett Home Hardware in Peterborough is under investigation. Paul Dinsdale/Global News Peterborough

Damage is pegged at $400,000 after a fire broke out a lumber yard at a Home Hardware in Peterborough early Tuesday.

Just before midnight, Peterborough Fire Services responded to a reported fire in a lumber storage building at Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre on Lansdowne St. W.

READ MORE: Ontario fire marshal investigating building fire in village of Norwood

“On arrival a large lumber storage building was found with heavy flames and smoke coming from the upper level,” said platoon chief Stephen Reid.

Reid said crews worked to extinguish the blaze and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other sections of the building.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 4 a.m. Peterborough Police Service are holding the scene during the investigation.

More to come.

