Ontario fire marshal investigating business fire in village of Norwood

No injuries were reported following a fire at a Home Hardware in the village of Norwood on Monday morning.
According to a release from the Township of Asphodel-Norwood, a structure fire broke out at the Home Hardware building on County Road 45 in the heart of the village 32 kilometres east of Peterborough.
“The fire has been extinguished with all tenants safe and accounted for,” the township stated.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.
A section of County Road 45 has since reopened but sidewalks remain closed. However, the township says the building housing Home Hardware, along with five apartment units and nearby businesses (Ready and Reliable Laundromat and GP Wealth) will be closed until further notice.
Global News Peterborough is heading to the scene.
More to come.
