Canada

Fire destroys cottage on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:26 am
Fire destroyed a cottage on Cheboutequin Drive on Stoney Lake on Tuesday morning.
Fire destroyed a cottage on Cheboutequin Drive on Stoney Lake on Tuesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

No one was home when a fire ripped through a cottage on Stoney Lake in North Kawartha Township early Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Township fire chief Jesse Lambe said crews received a call around 3:33 a.m. about a fully involved structure fire on Cheboutequion Drive off of Northey’s Bay Road, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

“Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved structure fire. Crews managed to keep it from spreading to the neighbouring cottages, garage and boathouse,” Lambe told Global News Peterborough.

Twenty firefighters initially responded and remain at the scene, the fire chief added.

Lambe said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified due to the value of the residence.

The cause of a fire at a cottage on Cheboutequin Dr. on Stoney Lake remains under investigation.
The cause of a fire at a cottage on Cheboutequin Dr. on Stoney Lake remains under investigation. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

More to come.

