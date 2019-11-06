Impeachment inquiry: U.S. House releases testimony of top Ukraine diplomat

Send this page to someone via email

House investigators have released another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Democrats on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of testimony from William Taylor, a top diplomat to Ukraine who testified behind closed doors last month for more than 10 hours.

Taylor told impeachment investigators that Trump had been holding back military aid for Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden’s family.

Democrats say that’s an improper quid pro quo. Trump says he did nothing wrong.

Taylor is scheduled to testify in public next week as Democrats hold the first public hearings on impeachment. Career State department official George Kent and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch are also scheduled to appear.

-More to come