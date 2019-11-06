Menu

World

Impeachment inquiry: U.S. House releases testimony of top Ukraine diplomat

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 6, 2019 2:18 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 2:19 pm
Diplomat who called Trump’s Ukraine policy ‘crazy’ arrives at Capitol Hill for deposition
WATCH: Diplomat who called Trump's Ukraine policy 'crazy' arrives at Capitol Hill for deposition

House investigators have released another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Democrats on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of testimony from William Taylor, a top diplomat to Ukraine who testified behind closed doors last month for more than 10 hours.

READ MORE: Public impeachment hearings will start next week, U.S. House Democrats say

Taylor told impeachment investigators that Trump had been holding back military aid for Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden’s family.

Adam Schiff says public impeachment hearings will start next week
Adam Schiff says public impeachment hearings will start next week

Democrats say that’s an improper quid pro quo. Trump says he did nothing wrong.

READ MORE: Here’s what could happen if Trump is impeached

Taylor is scheduled to testify in public next week as Democrats hold the first public hearings on impeachment. Career State department official George Kent and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch are also scheduled to appear.

-More to come

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpUkraineJoe Bidentrump impeachmentimpeachment inquiryTrump impeachment inquiryMarie YovanovitchBill TaylorBill Taylor TestimonyBill Taylor testimony transcriptimpeachment testimony transcript
