World

Public impeachment hearings will start next week, U.S. House Democrats say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 6, 2019 11:44 am
Polls show almost half of Americans think Trump should be impeached
House Democrats have announced they’ll hold the first public hearings next week in their impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Three State Department officials will testify in hearings Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, according to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Schiff is leading the probe.

READ MORE: Here’s what could happen if Trump is impeached

Schiff tweeted that top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor, career department official George Kent and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify. Yovanovitch was ousted in May at Trump’s direction.

U.S. envoy says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo
All three have previously testified behind closed doors. The Democrats are investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and his requests for politically motivated investigations as the U.S. withheld military aid from the country.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpImpeachmenttrump impeachmentAdam Schiffimpeachment inquiryimpeachMarie Yovanovitchimpeachment trialImpeachment HearingsGeorge Kent
