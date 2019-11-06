Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Case surrounding London, Ont. gas explosion held over until Dec. 4

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 6, 2019 11:42 am
Daniella Leis, 23, is photographed by media as she leaves a London, Ont., courthouse on Oct. 2, 2019.
Daniella Leis, 23, is photographed by media as she leaves a London, Ont., courthouse on Oct. 2, 2019. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

A Wednesday morning hearing brought another delay to the case surrounding a London, Ont. gas explosion that occurred in mid-August.

The blast in London’s Old East Village neighbourhood occurred Aug. 14 when a vehicle slammed into a home on Woodman Ave. and struck a gas line. The crash led to a gas leak, which caused the blast, according to police.

The explosion damaged several homes, sent seven people — including six first responders — to hospital and forced the evacuation of nearly 100 homes.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after car crashes into London, Ont., house causing large explosion

Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, faces a dozen charges in relation to the blast, including eight impaired driving-related offences.

Wednesday marked the third hearing in Leis’ case and saw no sign of the accused.

Her lawyer, Richard Braiden, was also absent and was instead represented by Alex Dobson, a law student.

Story continues below advertisement

Dobson asked the crown for a second delay in the case in order to receive further disclosure. During the brief hearing, Dobson mentioned that an initial further disclosure request had been sent to the wrong email.

The crown ruled to have the case held over until Dec. 4.

Residents return to aftermath of London explosion
Residents return to aftermath of London explosion
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondonImpaired DrivingCourtCourthouseOLd East VillageOnt.Woodman AvenueLondon gas explosionLondon house explosiondaniella alexandra leisRichard Braidendaniella leis23Alex Dobson23 Years OldOntario courthousewoodman ave#OEVexplosion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.