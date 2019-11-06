Case surrounding London, Ont. gas explosion held over until Dec. 4

Send this page to someone via email

A Wednesday morning hearing brought another delay to the case surrounding a London, Ont. gas explosion that occurred in mid-August.

The blast in London’s Old East Village neighbourhood occurred Aug. 14 when a vehicle slammed into a home on Woodman Ave. and struck a gas line. The crash led to a gas leak, which caused the blast, according to police.

The explosion damaged several homes, sent seven people — including six first responders — to hospital and forced the evacuation of nearly 100 homes.

Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, faces a dozen charges in relation to the blast, including eight impaired driving-related offences.

Wednesday marked the third hearing in Leis’ case and saw no sign of the accused.

Her lawyer, Richard Braiden, was also absent and was instead represented by Alex Dobson, a law student.

Dobson asked the crown for a second delay in the case in order to receive further disclosure. During the brief hearing, Dobson mentioned that an initial further disclosure request had been sent to the wrong email.

The crown ruled to have the case held over until Dec. 4.

