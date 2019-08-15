Crews responding to reported gas explosion, multiple damaged homes in London, Ont.

Emergency crews in London, Ont., are reportedly responding to a large gas explosion that has damaged multiple homes.

A London police spokesperson told Global News crews were called to Woodman Avenue, near Dundas Street, before 11 p.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a home and caught fire. There were reports on social media that m

In videos shared on social media, residential debris can be seen strewn on lawns as large orange flames lit up the sky.

Police said crews were conducting an evacuation in the immediate area.

As of early Thursday, there were reports multiple people were injured. However, information on the severity of injuries was unclear.

Officers closed a part of Dundas Street to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

About 10-15 mins after the #explosion in Old East Village explosion on Woodman Ave in #londonontario pic.twitter.com/MjaDgRPjsK — Keara-Lynn Douglas (@KearaDouglas) August 15, 2019