August 15, 2019 1:03 am

Crews responding to reported gas explosion, multiple damaged homes in London, Ont.

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A fire can be seen at a house in London, Ont., late Wednesday.

Keara-Lynn Douglas / Twitter
Emergency crews in London, Ont., are reportedly responding to a large gas explosion that has damaged multiple homes.

A London police spokesperson told Global News crews were called to Woodman Avenue, near Dundas Street, before 11 p.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a home and caught fire. There were reports on social media that m

In videos shared on social media, residential debris can be seen strewn on lawns as large orange flames lit up the sky.

Police said crews were conducting an evacuation in the immediate area.

As of early Thursday, there were reports multiple people were injured. However, information on the severity of injuries was unclear.

Officers closed a part of Dundas Street to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

