Emergency crews rushed to battle a vehicle fire at a gas station in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which was quickly extinguished, occurred at Super Save Gas Station on Highway 33, near Costco.

It’s not yet known what sparked the fire, which started around 4:30 p.m., but the fire department said a propane tank was being filled.

