Two taken to hospital after Point Douglas vehicle fire
A vehicle fire sent two people to hospital in unstable condition Friday night.
Crews were called to a home on Mordaunt Street in Point Douglas just before 8 p.m., where a vehicle in an attached garage was on fire.
It was quickly extinguished and everyone in the home was able to evacuate.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
