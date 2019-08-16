point douglas fire
August 16, 2019 10:54 pm
Updated: August 16, 2019 10:58 pm

Two taken to hospital after Point Douglas vehicle fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire on Mordaunt Street Friday.

A vehicle fire sent two people to hospital in unstable condition Friday night.

Crews were called to a home on Mordaunt Street in Point Douglas just before 8 p.m., where a vehicle in an attached garage was on fire.

It was quickly extinguished and everyone in the home was able to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

