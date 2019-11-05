Menu

Remote RCMP robot being used to investigate car in Kelowna field

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 2:46 pm
Two police vehicles are parked near what appears to be an abandoned vehicle in a Kelowna field. Submitted

Kelowna RCMP say a remote robot is being used to check what appears to be something suspicious underneath an abandoned vehicle in a field.

Police told Global News on Tuesday that there’s something suspicious underneath the car, but they don’t know what it is.

The field is located along Springfield Road, between Cooper Road and Spall Road, with the incident unfolding approximately across from Barlee Road.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Bomb squad ends potentially explosive incident

An explosives team is en route from the Lower Mainland, according to RCMP.

A witness told Global News that police have been on scene since 8 a.m.

Bomb squad called to Armstrong
Bomb squad called to Armstrong

 

