Remote RCMP robot being used to investigate car in Kelowna field

Kelowna RCMP say a remote robot is being used to check what appears to be something suspicious underneath an abandoned vehicle in a field.

Police told Global News on Tuesday that there’s something suspicious underneath the car, but they don’t know what it is.

The field is located along Springfield Road, between Cooper Road and Spall Road, with the incident unfolding approximately across from Barlee Road.

An explosives team is en route from the Lower Mainland, according to RCMP.

A witness told Global News that police have been on scene since 8 a.m.

