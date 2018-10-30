Charlotte police, bomb squad respond to suspicious package, find Journey cassette tape

Police in Charlotte, N.C., responded to call of a suspicious package outside of a building Tuesday morning only to find the package contained nothing more suspect other than someone still owning a Journey cassette tape.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to call at about 6 a.m. and requested the assistance from the force’s canine and bomb units.

Authorities said an employee at the Duke Energy building found a small package that appeared to be suspicious in nature.

“The package was essentially a small envelope, mailed out of state, hand writing on it was suspicious and due to all the recent national events, out of an abundance of caution, the mailroom alerted [officers],” a police spokesperson told reporters.

Police said the bomb squad inspected the package in question only to reveal the envelope contained a cassette tape.

“So, the package was a small, manila envelope, the package was a cassette tape. It was actually a Journey cassette tape,” the spokesperson said.

The suspicious package call comes days after several pipe bombs were mailed to prominent Democrats and other opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested Friday in connection to the case. None of the bombs detonated and no one was injured.