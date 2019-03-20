Police bomb squad arrives in Armstrong
A police bomb squad from the Lower Mainland is now in the North Okanagan to deal with an explosive device that was found Tuesday in downtown Armstrong.
The discovery of the explosive device, which one resident called it a makeshift hand grenade, resulted in part of Smith Drive being closed.
More as this develops.
