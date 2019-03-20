Canada
Police bomb squad arrives in Armstrong

A bomb squad is now in Armstrong, B.C., after an explosive device was found along Smith Drive on Tuesday.

A police bomb squad from the Lower Mainland is now in the North Okanagan to deal with an explosive device that was found Tuesday in downtown Armstrong.

The police bomb squad arrived Wednesday morning.

The discovery of the explosive device, which one resident called it a makeshift hand grenade, resulted in part of Smith Drive being closed.

More as this develops.

