Crime
February 28, 2019 6:50 pm

Police confirm object found in west Edmonton street this week was explosive device

By Online journalist  Global News

Following the discovery of a potentially explosive device on Tuesday, Edmonton police closed off a large portion of 159 Street between 96 Avenue and 97 Avenue.

Global One News Helicopter
A A

Two days after police were called to a west Edmonton neighbourhood after a homeowner reported finding what he believed to be a bomb under his vehicle, police confirmed the object was indeed an explosive device.

In an email, a police spokesperson did not provide further details other than to confirm the device was explosive. It was not clear if any arrests have been made.

Police taped off a large portion of 159 Street between 96 Avenue and 97 Avenue on Tuesday after officers were called to the neighbourhood at about 4:30 p.m. The street remained blocked off for several hours during which a number of area residents were not allowed inside their homes as a safety precaution.

READ MORE: Possible explosive device triggers hours-long closure of west Edmonton street

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, police said the “bomb disposal unit rendered it safe,” adding the object would be subjected to forensics tests.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
159 Street
96 Avenue
97 Avenue
Bomb
Crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Explosive Device
Explosive device found on west Edmonton street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.