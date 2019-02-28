Police confirm object found in west Edmonton street this week was explosive device

Two days after police were called to a west Edmonton neighbourhood after a homeowner reported finding what he believed to be a bomb under his vehicle, police confirmed the object was indeed an explosive device.

In an email, a police spokesperson did not provide further details other than to confirm the device was explosive. It was not clear if any arrests have been made.

Police taped off a large portion of 159 Street between 96 Avenue and 97 Avenue on Tuesday after officers were called to the neighbourhood at about 4:30 p.m. The street remained blocked off for several hours during which a number of area residents were not allowed inside their homes as a safety precaution.

READ MORE: Possible explosive device triggers hours-long closure of west Edmonton street

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, police said the “bomb disposal unit rendered it safe,” adding the object would be subjected to forensics tests.