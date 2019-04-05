Bomb squad called after old dynamite found in East Vancouver storage locker

Vancouver police were called to conduct a controlled explosion on Thursday after someone found a box of old ammunition and explosives while cleaning out a storage locker.

Police were called to the apartment in East Vancouver, near Victoria Drive and East 37th Avenue, around 2 p.m.

The cache contained was believed to be dynamite, and the ammunition was also old and in poor condition, which led police to call on the Explosive Disposal Unit.

Police closed off a nearby park and a portion of Victoria Drive around 10:30 p.m. for about two hours while the unit worked to safely dispose of the items.

No one was injured in the incident.

