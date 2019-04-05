Canada
Bomb squad called after old dynamite found in East Vancouver storage locker

Police and first responders closed a portion of Victoria Drive on Thursday night while they safely disposed of old ammunition and suspected dynamite.

Vancouver police were called to conduct a controlled explosion on Thursday after someone found a box of old ammunition and explosives while cleaning out a storage locker.

Police were called to the apartment in East Vancouver, near Victoria Drive and East 37th Avenue, around 2 p.m.

Police dispose of old explosives in a park on Victoria Drive on Thursday night.

The cache contained was believed to be dynamite, and the ammunition was also old and in poor condition, which led police to call on the Explosive Disposal Unit.

Police closed off a nearby park and a portion of Victoria Drive around 10:30 p.m. for about two hours while the unit worked to safely dispose of the items.

No one was injured in the incident.

