2 seriously injured in crash involving fire truck and vehicle in Scarborough: police

Toronto police say two men were seriously injured Saturday after a crash involving a fire truck and a vehicle in Scarborough.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East at 12:35 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A police spokesperson told Global News a fire truck was involved in a collision with a vehicle at the intersection.

Two men, who were occupants of the vehicle, were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

No one in the fire truck was injured.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or whether the fire truck was responding to a call at the time.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Collision:

Pharmacy Ave/ Sheppard Ave E

-Occ'rd at 12:35pm

– @Toronto_Fire truck and another vehicle involved

– 2 people of other involved vehicle being taken to trauma centre with serious injuries

– the intersection is being closed#GO2088110^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 26, 2019

