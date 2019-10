Send this page to someone via email

Officials say one person has died after their vehicle crashed into a pole and caught on fire in Vaughan early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin and Centre streets at around 1:37 a.m.

Vaughan Fire said when crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire and extinguished it.

York Paramedics said one patient was found dead on scene.

More to come…

