Highway 97 in Lake Country reopened after jackknifed truck, horse trailer block traffic

Motorists travelling Highway 97 through Lake Country can expect heavy volume on Tuesday afternoon after a truck and horse trailer jackknifed earlier in the day, resulting in a temporary closure.

According to DriveBC, the southbound-lane blockage occurred near Gatzke Road, 13 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Central Okanagan Traffic Services says the truck was hauling a horse trailer with horses on board, and that the elderly male driver appeared to have a medical event at approximately 2 p.m.

CLEAR – #BCHwy97– Vehicle incident southbound at Gatzke road in #LakeCountry has been cleared Expect heavy delays due to congestion. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 6, 2019

A satellite map showing the approximate location of Tuesday’s traffic incident. DriveBC

A detour was in effect via the Pelmewash Parkway, but the highway was reopened just before 4 p.m.

DriveBC says there is heavy congestion northbound.