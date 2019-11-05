Highway 97 in Lake Country reopened after jackknifed truck, horse trailer block traffic

Motorists travelling Highway 97 through Lake Country can expect heavy volume on Tuesday afternoon after a truck and horse trailer jackknifed earlier in the day, resulting in a temporary closure.
According to DriveBC, the southbound-lane blockage occurred near Gatzke Road, 13 kilometres north of Kelowna.
Central Okanagan Traffic Services says the truck was hauling a horse trailer with horses on board, and that the elderly male driver appeared to have a medical event at approximately 2 p.m.
A detour was in effect via the Pelmewash Parkway, but the highway was reopened just before 4 p.m.
DriveBC says there is heavy congestion northbound.
