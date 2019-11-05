Menu

Highway 97 in Lake Country reopened after jackknifed truck, horse trailer block traffic

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 7:16 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 7:17 pm
Jacknifed truck and horse trailer on Highway 97 in Lake Country
A jackknifed truck and horse trailer blocked traffic along Highway 97 in Lake Country on Tuesday afternoon. Central Okanagan Traffic Services says the elderly male driver appeared to have a medical event.

Motorists travelling Highway 97 through Lake Country can expect heavy volume on Tuesday afternoon after a truck and horse trailer jackknifed earlier in the day, resulting in a temporary closure.

According to DriveBC, the southbound-lane blockage occurred near Gatzke Road, 13 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Central Okanagan Traffic Services says the truck was hauling a horse trailer with horses on board, and that the elderly male driver appeared to have a medical event at approximately 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
A satellite map showing the approximate location of Tuesday’s traffic incident.
A satellite map showing the approximate location of Tuesday’s traffic incident. DriveBC

READ MORE: Car seen on video driving along sidewalk to get around traffic in Toronto neighbourhood

A detour was in effect via the Pelmewash Parkway, but the highway was reopened just before 4 p.m.

DriveBC says there is heavy congestion northbound.

 

