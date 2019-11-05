Serious crash involving semi-truck diverts highway traffic near Winfield, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers were being rerouted along Highway 20 on Tuesday afternoon after a “serious two-vehicle crash” that saw a semi-truck roll over, according to RCMP.

Police said officers were called to the scene just north of the intersection of highways 13 and 20 at about 10:50 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Both north and southbound traffic was being rerouted through the nearby town of Winfield as of 12:13 p.m. Traffic along Highway 13 was still moving normally.

“Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A collision analyst is en route to the collision scene to conduct an examination.”

RCMP did not say whether anyone was injured or what the other vehicle involved in the crash was.

Police said road conditions were icy in the area.

Winfield is about 122 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.