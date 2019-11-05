Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious crash involving semi-truck diverts highway traffic near Winfield, Alta.

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 3:10 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 3:12 pm
RCMP officers were diverting traffic around a serious collision involving a semi-truck near Winfield, Atla.
RCMP officers were diverting traffic around a serious collision involving a semi-truck near Winfield, Atla. File/Global News

Drivers were being rerouted along Highway 20 on Tuesday afternoon after a “serious two-vehicle crash” that saw a semi-truck roll over, according to RCMP.

Police said officers were called to the scene just north of the intersection of highways 13 and 20 at about 10:50 a.m. for reports of a crash.

READ MORE: Traffic rerouted after 3-vehicle crash northwest of Pincher Creek, Alta.

Both north and southbound traffic was being rerouted through the nearby town of Winfield as of 12:13 p.m. Traffic along Highway 13 was still moving normally.

“Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A collision analyst is en route to the collision scene to conduct an examination.”

RCMP did not say whether anyone was injured or what the other vehicle involved in the crash was.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said road conditions were icy in the area.

Winfield is about 122 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Highway CrashHighway 20 crashHighway crash Winfield AlbertaSemi-truck crash Alberta HighwaySerious crash Highway 20Serious highway crashWinfield highway crashWinfield semi-truck crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.