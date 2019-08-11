Surrey fire crews douse flames amid vehicle scrap heap

Smoke could be seen from kilometres away as a large fire burned in an industrial area of Surrey on Saturday night.

The fire was centred in a stacked pile of roughly fifty to seventy old car wrecks on a lot next to Ken’s Auto Recyclers on Scott Road near Old Yale Road.

The blaze soon spread to some nearby trees.

Surrey fire crews were called out at about 9:27 p.m., and had largely put out the fire by about 11 p.m., with the exception of some hot spots.

Surrey Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Reo Jerome tells Global News nobody was hurt, but one of the neighbours did report seeing someone standing on top of the pile of cars at the spot where they were burning.

“And, he did not see him get out,” says Jerome, “so our crews did an initial perimeter search. The owner has shown up, and he is removing the cars from the pile one by one so we can do a systematic search to see if we can account for this person that was seen in the area.”

No word yet on whether or not that search has turned up any evidence to support that sighting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.