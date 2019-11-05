Metallica donates $131K for relief of California wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

As an act of generosity through the All Within My Hands Foundation, heavy metal giant Metallica has donated US$100,000 ($131,000 CAD) in an attempt to assist California wildfire relief efforts.

The charitable donation was revealed through an official Twitter statement issued by the four-piece band on Monday evening.

It read: “Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires.”

“The All Within My Hands Foundation would like to lend support to those affected in both Northern and Southern California by donating $100,000 to assist in relief,” they added.

The @AWMHFoundation would like to lend support to those affected in both Northern and Southern California by donating $100,000 to assist in relief, $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund. (2/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) November 5, 2019

Half of the proceeds were sent to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund, while the other half was sent to the Wildfire Relief Fund. According to the band, “both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives” after facing the destruction of the state-wide wildfires.

The All Within My Hands Foundation was founded by Metallica in February 2017. The organization partners with many charities, such as Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.

Metallica’s ultimate vision is to improve the lives of those in need who have also supported the band throughout its fruitful, decades-long career.

As well as supporting Californians, Metallica has continued to encourage friends and fans to participate in All Within My Hands charity drives to help tackle problems such as financial relief, famine and a lack of workforce education across the U.S.

Last November, Metallica raised more than $1.3 million for the charity thanks to an unlikely acoustic set at the Masonic in San Francisco as part of the “Helping Hands” charity concert and auction.

Metallica’s statement concluded: “Whether you are able to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps.”

Those interested in donating to aid California wildlife relief efforts, can visit either the Wildfire Relief Fund website or the Sonoma County Resilience Fund.

Though Metallica has no planned Canadian concert dates, the band will perform at the Global Goal Live charity concert next September.

The Master of Puppets headbangers’ full statement can be read through Twitter.