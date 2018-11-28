Entertainment
November 28, 2018 12:20 pm

Metallica announces live acoustic album for charity

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Members of Metallica thank volunteers with the All Within My Hands Foundation in video posted this May.

In early November, Metallica played an unlikely acoustic set at the Masonic in San Francisco as part of the Helping Hands Concert and Auction.

All proceeds from the event went toward the All Within My Hands Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by the band, raising more than US$1.3 million.

To further those efforts, the band members announced a special Giving Tuesday album release. In early 2019, Metallica will debut a recording of the live performance as a limited-edition double LP available only through their store or the charity.

James Hetfield of Metallica performs during the All Within My Hands Foundation’s Helping Hands Concert on Nov. 3, 2018 at the Masonic in San Francisco, Calif.

Getty Images Archive

The 140-gram record will be released only on coloured wax. The exclusive album is entitled Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at the Masonic.

All net proceeds will be donated to the All Within My Hands Foundation.

The All Within My Hands Foundation was founded by Metallica in February 2017. The organization partners with many charities, such as Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.

Metallica’s ultimate vision was to improve the lives of those in need who have also supported the band throughout its fruitful, decades-long career.

Band members are encouraging friends and fans to participate in All Within My Hands charity drives to help tackle problems such as hunger and a lack of workforce education across the U.S.

Back in May, Metallica drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich visited the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank to give a helping hand alongside some dedicated and loyal Metallica fans and hard-working volunteers.

Ulrich was kind enough to create a PSA for the food bank in partnership with All Within My Hands. He urged locals to offer a helping hand to those suffering from hunger.

“The Bay Area is one of the wealthiest places in the world,” said the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, which distributes donated goods to over 45,000 families a year. “But look closely and you’ll see that hunger is a serious issue in every city and in every neighbourhood.”

Those interested in supporting the All Within My Hands Foundation can do so here.

Metallica perform during the All Within My Hands Foundation’s Helping Hands Concert and Auction at the Masonic Auditorium on Nov. 3, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at the Masonic is now available for pre-order from the official Metallica store.

The album is expected to have a Feb. 1 release.

Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at The Masonic Tracklist

  1. Disposable Heroes
  2. When A Blind Man Cries (Deep Purple cover)
  3. The Unforgiven
  4. Please Don’t Judas Me (Nazareth)
  5. Turn the Page
  6. Bleeding Me
  7. Veteran of the Psychic Wars (Blue Öyster Cult cover)
  8. Nothing Else Matters
  9. All Within My Hands
  10. Enter Sandman
  11. The Four Horsemen
  12. Hardwired

