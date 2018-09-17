Metallica sets SaskTel Centre attendance record, makes Saskatoon Food Bank donation

It was a record-setting performance for Metallica on Saturday night in Saskatoon.

SaskTel Centre said 16,874 fans turned out for the concert, smashing the facility’s all-time attendance record of 15,806.

Hetfield just dedicated Nothing Else Matters to the @HumboldtBroncos, and that may have been the biggest pop of the night. #MetInSaskatoon pic.twitter.com/eIfsNBYBNK — Ｄａｌｂｙ (@Dalby) September 16, 2018

A strong 18-song set was highlighted by the hit Nothing Else Matters, which Metallica dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos.

Saskatoon was one of only two Canadian stops on Metallica’s North American fall tour – the other was Winnipeg on Sept. 13 – on the band’s WorldWired Tour.

Thank you to everyone attending #MetInSaskatoon for your help raising money for @yxeFoodBank, a local organization committed to ensuring a food secure community where all people have access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH pic.twitter.com/nIC8jnyBJm — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) September 16, 2018

It was the first time Metallica has played in Saskatoon in 14 years.

Metallica also made a $10,000 donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank through their All Within My Hands Foundation.

During this night, Nothing Else Matters! Thanks #Metallica for blowing the roof off Saskatoon! #metinsaskatoon pic.twitter.com/ruax3lYCIl — Chris Chepil (@chepilinski) September 17, 2018