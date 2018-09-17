Metallica sets SaskTel Centre attendance record, makes Saskatoon Food Bank donation
A A
It was a record-setting performance for Metallica on Saturday night in Saskatoon.
SaskTel Centre said 16,874 fans turned out for the concert, smashing the facility’s all-time attendance record of 15,806.
A strong 18-song set was highlighted by the hit Nothing Else Matters, which Metallica dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos.
Saskatoon was one of only two Canadian stops on Metallica’s North American fall tour – the other was Winnipeg on Sept. 13 – on the band’s WorldWired Tour.
It was the first time Metallica has played in Saskatoon in 14 years.
Metallica also made a $10,000 donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank through their All Within My Hands Foundation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.